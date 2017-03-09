TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.

The Taiwanese group's bank and life insurance units plan to jointly purchase all of Bank of Nova Scotia Berhad in Malaysia, according to the filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

