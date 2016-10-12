TAIPEI Oct 12 Cathay Financial Holding
, the parent of Taiwan's largest life insurer, plans to
raise T$49.998 billion ($1.6 billion) through an issue of
preferred shares, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
Cathay will sell the shares at T$60 each, giving an annual
dividend yield of 3.8 percent, said the sources, who asked to
speak on the condition of anonymity as the matter has not been
made public.
When contacted, Cathay Financial said it has made an
application to Taiwan regulators for a share sale, without
elaborating on the details.
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)