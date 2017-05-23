HONG KONG May 23 Hong Kong's flagship carrier
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut an additional
200 jobs on top of the 600 already announced as it seeks to
return to profitability, the South China Morning Post reported
on Tuesday.
The report came a day after Cathay said it was slashing the
600 jobs at its head office, comprising 25 percent of management
and 18 percent of non-managerial positions, its biggest
headcount reduction in almost two decades.
The 200 additional jobs to be cut would come from junior
ranks before the conclusion of the massive restructuring at the
end of this year, the newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources.
Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The job cuts are the first step in a three-year
reorganisation plan announced this year by the carrier.
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Stephen Coates)