(Updates with Cathay's response)
HONG KONG May 23 Hong Kong's flagship carrier
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said a Tuesday report by
the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper that it plans to
cut an additional 200 jobs on top of 600 already announced was
incorrect.
"The number of redundancies resulting from the
transformation programme is around 600, as we announced to our
people and the public yesterday. Rumours of other figures are
incorrect," a spokesman for the airline said in an email.
The SCMP report came a day after Cathay said it was slashing
the 600 jobs at its head office, comprising 25 percent of
management and 18 percent of non-managerial positions, its
biggest headcount reduction in almost two decades.
The newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, said the 200
additional jobs to be cut would come from junior ranks before
the conclusion of restructuring at the end of this year.
The job cuts are the first step in a three-year
reorganisation plan the airline announced this year.
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Stephen Coates)