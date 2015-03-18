* FY profit HK$3.2 bln vs HK$3.5 bln analyst view

* Cargo business bumps up earnings

* Cathay "positive" about 2015 (Adds 2014 revenue, 2015 outlook, analyst comment, context, shares)

By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller

BEIJING, March 18 Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday said net profit rose 20 percent last year due to a recovery in a cargo business that it plans to expand to meet growing demand on long-haul routes.

Profit reached HK$3.2 billion ($412.48 million) in 2014 on a 5.5 percent rise in revenue at HK$106 billion. The profit result compared with the HK$3.48 billion estimate of 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, which emphasises estimates of the historically more accurate analysts.

The airline did not provide guidance for the current year, but said it is "positive about the overall prospects for 2015".

"In 2014, 2015, we've seen a very robust recovery in cargo volume, mostly in the United States. That's crucial for Cathay as it's one the largest cargo carriers in the world," said analyst Geoffrey Cheng at BOCOM International ahead of earnings.

Since March 2014, Cathay said it has expanded its cargo service to Calgary and other three destinations, to take advantage of a recovery in the segment helped in part by congestion at sea ports on the West Coast of the United States. The congestion has been exacerbated by strikes by dock workers.

Cathay, whose core rivals include Singapore Airlines Ltd and Korean Airlines Co Ltd, plans to raise capacity in 2015 by 6 percent for passengers and 10 percent for cargo, management said in an analyst briefing late last year.

The airline plans new passenger routes to Boston, Zurich and Manchester, while North America will be the focus of new cargo services, said Cheng, who attended the briefing.

Cathay's share price was down 0.12 percent at HK$17.02 at noon after the earnings announcement, versus a 1.02 percent rise in the benchmark Heng Seng Index. ($1 = 7.7577 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Christopher Cushing)