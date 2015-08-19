BEIJING Aug 19 Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific
Airways Ltd posted on Wednesday a more than five-fold
surge in first-half net profit as fuel prices fell, but the
profit lagged analysts' estimates.
Net profit for the six-month period ended June 30 rose to
HK$1.97 billion from HK$347 million in the comparable year-ago
period, Cathay said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
That compares with a mean estimate of HK$2.2 billion of three
analysts surveyed by Reuters.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)