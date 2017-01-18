SYDNEY Jan 18 Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay
Pacific Airways will cut jobs and consider shifting
some flights to its short-haul arm after completing the biggest
review of its business in two decades, it said on Wednesday.
The company laid out the results of the review in a document
seen by Reuters that was e-mailed to its 33,700 employees on
Wednesday after 350 managers were briefed in an internal
meeting.
Cathay had said it would review of its business after it
scrapped its second-half profit forecast in October.
"We aim to build a faster, leaner and simpler organisational
structure ... There will be a big change in the way we do things
across the company," it said in the document.
"In terms of specific job functions, some jobs will no
longer be needed, some will be redefined, while other new jobs
will need to be created," it said, without specifying how many
staff it planned to lay off.
It said it would reorganise into seven portfolios: customer,
operational, commercial, people, cargo, finance and strategy,
and IT, with a plan to implement major changes by mid-2017.
It is also looking into the feasibility of its shorter-haul
unit Cathay Dragon taking over a small number of Cathay
Pacific's other regional services, although no firm decision has
been taken.
It did not expect the structural changes to have a direct
impact on its cabin crew team.
Shares in Cathay have risen 2.6 percent since Reuters
reported on Monday that the completion of the strategic review
was imminent. They closed 2 percent lower on Wednesday, after no
announcement was made during trading hours.
The 71-year-old Hong Kong airline is under pressure to
combat aggressive state-supported mainland carriers, and to
position itself against an "open skies" deal signed last month
between China and Australia.
Cathay's share price has tumbled to its lowest level since
the depths of the global financial crisis in 2009, and none of
the 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have a "buy"
recommendation on the stock.
Cathay said that as part of the plan its flight operations
unit would undertake a review of its current structure to ensure
it had the right model in place, something it said had not been
looked at for many years.
It also addressed concerns that the strategy and
reorganisation was part of a plan to get the airline ready for
sale to Air China , China's flag carrier
which already owns a 29.99 percent stake. Cathay's majority
owner is Swire Pacific Ltd.
"The Cathay Pacific Group will continue to operate under its
current shareholding structure, with Swire continuing to provide
management services," it said.
