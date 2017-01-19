HONG KONG Jan 19 Shares in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fell nearly 6 percent on Thursday after a major business review from the Hong Kong carrier left investors with little detail on key elements including job cuts, flight shifts and ancillary revenue.

The stock slid to HK$10.22, the lowest since Dec. 30. The benchmark index slid 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)