HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong's Court of Final
Appeal ruled against Cathay Pacific Airways in two
cases regarding its air crew on Wednesday that could end up
costing the airline operator hundreds of millions of dollars.
The first case involved flight attendants who claimed their
holiday pay should have included additional commissions and
allowances. The second case involved a group of pilots known as
the '49ers' who were fired after taking part in union
activities.
The dispute with the cabin crew involved more than 4,000
flight attendants, according to the Cathay Pacific Airways
Flight Attendants Union, and could cost the airline operator
about HKD$100 million in back pay, the South China Morning Post
reported.
Cathay has also been ordered by the Court to pay the pilots
one month's salary.
"We respect the judgment of the Court of Final Appeal. Our
legal team is studying the respective rulings and the company
will consider the necessary steps in their detailed
applications," Cathay said in a statement.
Shares of Cathay Pacific closed down 1.24 percent on
Wednesday at HKD$12.80. The world's largest air freight carrier
posted its worst first-half loss since 2003 last month, hurt by
high fuel costs, weak cargo demand and fewer premium passengers.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Louise Heavens)