SHANGHAI Dec 16 Cathay Dragon, the sister
airline of Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific, on Friday said
it intends to replace its existing narrowbody fleet of 23 Airbus
Group planes as part of a modernisation plan.
The airline said it had issued a request-for-proposal to
upgrade its 15 A320 and eight A321 planes and expected the first
of these new aircraft to arrive by 2019. It did not say whether
it was looking at Boeing Co or Airbus models.
"The process will allow us to explore the full range of
products and options of various size and range that can
complement the airline's fleet development needs," it said in an
e-mailed statement.
The former Dragonair was rebranded as Cathay Dragon in
November and the replacement plans come as its parent company
grapples with weak passenger traffic figures that recently
forced it to issue a profit warning.
Cathay Dragon's total fleet comprises of 42 planes,
including 19 A330 jets. The South China Morning Post first
reported the purchase plan on Friday.
