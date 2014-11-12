TAIPEI Nov 12 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd
, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, said on
Wednesday it plans to buy U.S. asset manager Conning Holdings
Corp for $240 million, in the latest sign Taiwanese financial
firms are expanding outside the overcrowded home market.
The deal, subject to Taiwan regulatory approval, is
expected to closed in the second half of 2015, Cathay said in a
statement. Conning said it will issue a press statement
regarding the deal later.
The purchase is the second overseas deal by Cathay Financial
in less than two months as Taiwan's regulators encourage
financial institutions to expand in Asia, allowing insurance
capital to be used in acquisitions overseas but not be counted
toward an insurer's overall overseas investment quota
.
Cathay Financial is already set to acquire a fifth of the
Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) for
$400 million.
