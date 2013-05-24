TAIPEI May 24 Cathay Financial,
Taiwan's biggest financial holding firm, said on Friday that it
planned to sell up to 400 million shares in a rights issue, in a
move estimated to raise T$16 billion ($533 million).
Proceeds from the share sale would be used to inject capital
in its banking unit, according to a company statement.
Cathay expects to complete the share sale in the third
quarter, subject to regulatory approval, it said.
On Friday, shares of Cathay Financial ended up 0.4 percent
at T$39.90, outperforming a 0.3 percent slide of the broader
market.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ron Popeski)