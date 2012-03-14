HONG KONG, March 14 Cathay Pacific Airways
Ltd, Asia's No.4 carrier by market value, posted a 61
percent drop in 2011 net profit on Wednesday, hit by high fuel
costs and as a slowing global economy reduced cargo demand and
passenger growth.
Cathay, the world's largest air cargo carrier, reported a
net profit of HK$5.5 billion ($708.83 million) for last year,
down from a record HK$14.05 billion in 2010.
The result was slightly below an average forecast of HK$5.82
billion from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd has cut cargo
capacity and asked its pilots to volunteer for unpaid leave to
counter a weak aviation market after it reported a 53 percent
plunge in third-quarter net profit.
Shares of Cathay Pacific, which plunged 38 percent in 2011,
were up 1.7 percent at HK$15.84 on Wednesday, ahead of the
results.
Hong Kong's benchmark index fell 20 percent in 2011.
Cathay owns a 19 percent stake in Air China Ltd
, the country's national flag carrier.
($1 = 7.7593 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)