BRIEF-Canyon Services Group announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement
* Canyon services group inc. Announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement
HONG KONG, March 1 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will buy 3 Boeing 747-8 freighters, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
The airline also said it was canceling an existing order with Boeing Co for eight 777-200F freighter aircraft.
Click for announcement:
* Canyon services group inc. Announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.