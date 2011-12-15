HONG KONG Dec 15 Cathay Pacific Airways
Ltd, the world's largest air cargo carrier, said cargo
demand failed to peak in November for the Christmas season, with
freight volume down 13.8 percent and the passenger outlook
uncertain for 2012.
Cargo and mail volume fell for an eight consecutive month in
November to 132,430 tonnes, Hong Kong's dominant airline said in
a statement late on Wednesday.
Cargo load factor fell 6.3 percentage points to 65.3 percent
as Cathay reduced capacity in the face of continued weak demand
from its key Hong Kong and China markets.
"November is traditionally the busiest time for our cargo
business in the build-up to the Christmas season in the United
States and Europe, but the peak simply didn't arrive this year,"
said Cargo General Manager James Woodrow in the statement.
Factory output in China, Cathay's major cargo market,
shrank again in December after new orders fell, a preliminary
purchasing managers' survey showed on Thursday, entrenching
expectations that manufacturers are struggling with waning
global demand and tight domestic credit conditions.
However, demand within the region remained relatively
healthy and a new service to Zaragoza in Spain got off to a good
start, Woodrow said.
Passengers carried by Cathay and unit Dragonair rose 4.2
percent in November to a total of 2.27 million, but growth was
slower than the capacity increase, lowering the passenger load
factor 2 percentage points to 78.5 percent.
"Bookings for the upcoming Christmas travel peak are in line
with expectations, but the outlook for the early part of 2012 is
still very uncertain," said General Manager of Revenue
Management James Tong.
The airline also noted that economy cabins were seeing some
yield pressure.
"We believe passenger traffic growth will eventually dip
into negative territory, prompting our sell rating on Cathay and
a target price of HK$10," said RBS analyst Andrew Orchard.
Shares of Cathay eased 0.6 percent to HK$13.08 on Thursday
morning, outperforming a 1.9 percent drop on the blue chip Hang
Seng Index.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)