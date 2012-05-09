* No plan to defer aircraft orders
* Capacity growth to be cut to 2 pct from previous 7 pct
target
(Adds details, background, quote)
HONG KONG May 9 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
, Asia's No.4 carrier by market value, said high fuel
prices and an uncertain global economy are forcing the Hong
Kong-based airline to cut costs, and warned that first-half
earnings may be "disappointing."
Economic certainty in Europe and the United States has
reduced air cargo volumes and passenger traffic, eroding the
earnings of competitors such as Singapore Airlines.
Cathay will probably miss the full-year profit consensus of
more than HK$4 billion ($515.37 million) as investors were not
expecting a "bad" first-half, said Nomura analyst Jim Wong.
The airline reported a net profit of HK$2.81 billion for the
six months ended June 2011, down from a record HK$6.84 billion a
year earlier.
Cathay said on Wednesday its cargo business had showed no
sign of a sustained recovery, the pressure on economy class
yields persisted and premium class yields had softened.
"In response to the challenging environment we face, we are
reducing costs where possible, including through a reduction of
capacity," Chief Executive John Slosar said.
"This is not just a Cathay Pacific problem. It is clearly an
industry wide issue, and continued high fuel prices in
particular are hitting airlines hard across the globe."
Fuel costs typically account for around 40 percent of
airlines' operating costs.
Cathay, which had already warned of a challenging 2012, said
in its latest staff magazine that many companies had been paring
back travel plans and leisure travellers were starting to adopt
a wait-and-see approach.
Shares of Cathay closed up 0.45 percent before the airline's
announcement, compared with a 0.8 percent drop in the benchmark
Hong Kong Index.
The airline will also reduce both passenger and cargo
capacity, deploy more fuel-efficient aircraft on long-haul
flights, speed up the retirement of its older Boeing 747-400
aircraft and put a hiring freeze on new or replacement ground
staff.
However, it was still on track to take delivery of 15 new
aircraft this year, with six already in operation, Cathay said.
Cathay, which is about 30 percent-owned by Air China
, said capacity growth would be reduced to
2 percent from the previously targeted 7 percent.
It would aim for 4 percent total cargo growth, down from a 7
percent target.
Capacity at its unit Dragonair was set to grow 9.2 percent
against a target of 7.3 percent, thanks to new destinations and
increased frequencies on regional and mainland routes.
Cathay, which operates 21 747-400 passenger aircraft, said
three of these would be retired this year, with five more
leaving in 2013 and one more in early 2014, bringing that fleet
down to 12 aircraft.
($1 = 7.7614 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Ryan Woo)