HONG KONG, May 16 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday that its April freight traffic fell 11 percent from a year earlier as the general air cargo market stayed soft, but passenger numbers grew helped by additional flights in the region. Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair: Yr/Yr Yr/Yr growth growth April (pct) Jan-Apr (pct) Cargo and mail (tonnes) 124,531 -11.0 502,801 -10.7 Cargo/mail load factor (pct) 63.3 -5.0 64.4 -4.4 Passengers carried (mln) 2.52 +11.7 9.54 +9.7 Passenger load factor (pct) 83.1 +2.8 ppt 79.8 +0.8 ppt (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)