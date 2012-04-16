HONG KONG, April 16 Hong Kong-based Cathay
Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday that March freight
traffic fell 10.7 percent from a year earlier but passengers
carried and capacity grew.
Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair:
Yr/Yr Yr/Yr
growth growth
March (pct) Jan-Mar (pct)
Cargo and mail (tonnes) 144,140 -10.7 378,270 -10.5
Cargo/mail load factor (pct) 68.3 -2.7 64.8 -4.2
Passengers carried (mln) 2.39 +10.6 7.02 +9.0
Passenger load factor (pct) 79.4 +2.5 78.8 +0.2
"March was the strongest month of the year so far for our
cargo business. This was thanks to large shipments of hi-tech
consumer products from China to key markets around the world
combined with capacity reductions by both Cathay Pacific and our
competitors," General Manager for Cargo Sales and Marketing
James Woodrow was quoted as saying in a statement.
"However, the general market for airfreight remains soft,
particularly into Europe. There is poor visibility looking
forward and little sign of any sustained pick-up in demand. We
expect business to be weaker in April and we will continue to
reduce capacity as necessary," he said.
"Passenger volumes were generally robust in March, though
year-on-year comparisons are distorted somewhat by the negative
impact of last year's earthquake and tsunami in Japan," said
General Manager for Revenue Management James Tong.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)