HONG KONG, June 14 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that its May freight traffic fell 10.6 percent from a year earlier as air cargo demand remained soft, but passenger numbers grew on the back of enhanced regional services. Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair: Yr/Yr Yr/Yr growth growth May (pct) Jan-May (pct) Cargo and mail (tonnes) 123,403 -10.6 626,203 -10.7 Cargo/mail load factor (pct) 62.3 -5.9ppt 64.0 -4.7ppt Passengers carried (mln) 2.36 +6.8 11.90 +9.1 Passenger load factor (pct) 78.5 +0.2ppt 79.6 +0.8ppt (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Richard Pullin)