HONG KONG, Aug 14 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday that its July freight traffic fell 10.5 percent on weak air cargo market demand, and its passenger throughput fell slightly because of a severe tropical storm which hit operations towards the end of July. Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair: Yr/Yr Yr/Yr growth growth July (pct) Jan-Ju1 (pct) Cargo and mail (tonnes) 125,343 -10.5 879,245 -9.9 Cargo/mail load factor (pct) 64.7 -1.9ppt 64.3 -3.8ppt Passengers carried (mln) 2.51 -0.7 16.82 +7.1 Passenger load factor (pct) 81.1 -5.0ppt 80.3 0.0ppt (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)