MUMBAI Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd will file a draft listing prospectus by the end of April, paving the way for an initial public offering to raise nearly $80 million, two sources involved in the process told Reuters.

Kotak Investment Banking and ICICI Securities are advising the bank on the listing, the sources said.

An ICICI Securities spokeswoman declined to comment, while officials at Kotak and Catholic Syrian were not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)