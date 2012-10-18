BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
Oct 18 Colorado-based Catholic Health Initiatives is planning to sell $1.5 billion of taxable bonds on Oct. 25, said a market source on Thursday.
JP Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.