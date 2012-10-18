BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
Oct 18 Colorado-based Catholic Health Initiatives is planning to sell $1.5 billion of taxable bonds on Oct. 25 through J.P. Morgan, a market source said on Thursday.
Ahead of the sale , Moody's Investors Service cut the rating on the h ealthcare system' s outstanding bonds to Aa3 from Aa2, affecting about $6 billion of debt.
B oth Standard & Poor's Ratings Service s and Fitch Ratings d owngraded Catholic Health to AA-minus from AA.
All three rating agencies said the downgrades reflect their concerns that the bonds will increase the healthcare system' s debt to high levels.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.