(In fifth paragraph, corrects day to Tuesday)

Oct 17 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday cut its long-term debt rating on all Catholic Health Initiatives, Colo. outstanding bonds to Aa3 from Aa2.

Moody's said the downgrade was due to the 32 percent increase in direct debt that "weakens all debt measures."

Catholic Health Initiatives issued $1.5 billion of taxable Series 2012 bonds, which the agency rated Aa3.

Moody's said the rating action affects $6 billion of outstanding debt.

On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut Catholic Health Initiatives' rating to 'AA-' from 'AA'. (Reporting by Pam Niimi)