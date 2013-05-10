British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
LONDON May 10 Catlin Group Ltd : * Q1 - 12 per cent increase in gross premiums written * 58 per cent of total gross premiums written by the non-london/uk underwriting
hubs
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)