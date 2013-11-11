Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
Nov 11 Catlin Group Ltd : * 8 pct increase in gross premiums written in 9-months ended Sept. 30 * Total investment return to 30 September 0.7 pct * Gross premiums written increased to $4.42 billion * Net premiums earned as at 30 September 2013 increased by 11 pct to $2.90 bln * Losses arising from catastrophe and large single-risk loss events amounted to $148 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.