Nov 11 Catlin Group Ltd : * 8 pct increase in gross premiums written in 9-months ended Sept. 30 * Total investment return to 30 September 0.7 pct * Gross premiums written increased to $4.42 billion * Net premiums earned as at 30 September 2013 increased by 11 pct to $2.90 bln * Losses arising from catastrophe and large single-risk loss events amounted to $148 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here