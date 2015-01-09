(Adds XL and Catlin CEO comments)
Jan 9 XL Group Plc said it would buy
underwriter Catlin Group Ltd for about 2.79 billion
pounds ($4.22 billion), increasing the Dublin-based insurer's
share of business written in the Lloyd's of London market to
nearly 10 percent.
The deal is the latest in a string of European insurance
mergers as the region's 5,000 underwriters face stricter capital
rules. Mergers usually make it easier for companies to cut
expenses relative to assets, helping them to raise capital.
"We are forecasting that we will, at a minimum, have about
$200 million in cost savings across the two organisations when
they are combined," XL Chief Executive Mike McGavick, who will
head XL Catlin, said in an interview.
"That's about 10 percent of the combined expenses of the
company," he added.
It is too early to say how many jobs will be cut, he said.
Catlin writes about 7.5 percent of all Lloyd's premiums,
making it the biggest syndicate on the market, while XL accounts
for about 2 percent.
The offer of 388 pence in cash and 0.13 new XL share values
each Catlin share at about 715.3 pence - a premium of 8.3
percent to the stock's close on Thursday.
Shares in London-listed Catlin were trading at 708 pence in
afternoon business, while XL shares were up 1.6 percent at
$35.99 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bermuda-based Catlin, which sells insurance for everything
from flooding to kidnapping, said it would pay a final dividend
of 22 pence, reversing a decision made in December to forego the
payout after an approach from XL.
At the time, XL - which has a market value of more than $9
billion - had offered 2.53 billion pounds for Catlin.
Stephen Catlin, who founded the company that bears his name
in 1984, told Reuters that some of Catlin's investors had
"showed a very clear preference" for the final dividend and to
have the amount subtracted from the purchase price.
Catlin's top investors include BlackRock Institutional Trust
Co, Cantillon Capital Management and MFS Investment Management.
"This bid both highlights the attractions of Lloyd's for
external players and increases the scarcity value for the
remaining companies," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said
in a research note.
Earlier this week, brokerage Westhouse Securities flagged
Novae Group Plc and Lancashire Holdings Ltd as
the next possible Lloyd's takeover targets.
($1 = 0.6612 pounds)
