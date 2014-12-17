Dec 17 Catlin Group Limited
* Possible offer
* Notes recent press speculation regarding company and
movement in company's share price
* Confirms that it has received an approach from XL Group
("XL") on a possible combination of XL and Catlin
* Under indicative terms of possible offer, XL would acquire
100 pct of Catlin for consideration of 410 pence in cash and
0.130 shares of XL for each Catlin common share
* Confirms that it is in advanced negotiations regarding
sale of its interest in Box Innovation Group Limited
* Under terms of possible offer, Catlin shareholders would
not receive a final dividend for year ended Dec. 31 2014
* In event a sale is agreed on terms which generate surplus
capital, any distribution of that surplus to Catlin shareholders
would be in addition to indicative terms of possible offer
* Possible offer values each Catlin share at 699 pence
