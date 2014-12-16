CHICAGO Dec 16 Thinly traded Chicago Mercantile
Exchange feeder cattle futures settled down their
3.000-cents per lb daily price limit on Tuesday for a fourth
straight session, reflecting sharply lower prices for young
calves, or cash feeder cattle, in local markets, traders and
analysts said.
CME January and March feeder cattle ended at
219.600 cents per lb and 215.250 cents per lb, respectively.
On Tuesday, feeder steer costs at the benchmark Oklahoma
National Stockyards in Oklahoma City tumbled as much as $15 per
hundredweight (cwt) compared with last week, according to the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
CME feeder cattle contracts reflect cash feeder cattle
ranging in weight from 650 to 849 lbs, with an average of
roughly 750 lbs that were priced at $230.31 per cwt, based on
USDA data.
It appears the cash feeders followed CME feeder cattle that
suffered huge losses since late last week, a USDA livestock
market source said.
"The bigger they are, the harder they fall," said Brock
Associates Inc analyst Doug Houghton, referring to five
consecutive days of feeder cattle market losses.
There are likely more cattle available than some people had
anticipated, partly because of mild weather in the U.S. Plains
that improved the performance of cattle in feedlots, he said.
Another analyst said feeder cattle futures had been grossly
overvalued for nearly six months due to cash prices that were
too high relative to where back-month live cattle contracts were
trading.
Rather than pay taxes on profits made by selling slaughter
cattle to packers at record prices, around Thanksgiving some
people bought more feeder cattle, which inflated the futures
market, he said.
CME feeder cattle drew more pressure when funds liquidated
long positions after January and March recently
drifted beneath their respective 100-day moving average support
levels of 223.73 cents and 222.02 cents.
Feeder cattle contracts do not have expanded daily trading
limits that may result from sequential limit up or down
sessions, but that could change temporarily if people are unable
to get out of their positions, a trader said.
Because of the potential for further selling, investors are
eyeing the 200.00-cent price level as a possible area of
psychological support, which at one time was a key area of
upward resistance, he said.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)