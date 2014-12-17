(Adds details, background)
MILAN Dec 17 Private equity firm Clessidra said
on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with Roberto Cavalli to
take a majority stake in the Italian fashion house if they can
reach an accord by March 2015.
The announcement comes after the collapse of talks between
the Florentine fashion label and VTB Capital, the investment arm
of Russian lender VTB Bank, over a majority stake.
Roberto Cavalli, 74, would keep a stake in the label he
founded half a century ago and help new management "relaunch and
develop" it, Clessidra said in a statement.
The Italian private equity fund and Cavalli tried back in
2009 to agree on the sale of a 30 percent stake but talks were
broken off.
On several occasions high valuations have proven to be a
stumbling block to finding a new investor in the fashion brand
famous for its bold animal prints.
Earlier this year, Cavalli pulled out of a deal with London
buyout firm Permira after failing to agree on a price tag based
on a multiple of around 18 times core earnings of 25 million
euros ($31 million). It then approached Bahrain-based private
equity company Investcorp, but was turned down.
Clessidra said Francesco Trapani, its current executive vice
president and formerly at the helm of Italian jeweller Bulgari,
would become chairman of the Cavalli group.
Earlier this year Clessidra bought a 35 percent stake in
Harmont & Blaine to help fund the expansion of the Naples-based
casual wear brand.
($1 = 0.8102 euros)
