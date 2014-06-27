(Adds details, writes through)
By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, June 27 Gulf investment firm Investcorp
has ended talks to buy a majority stake in Italian fashion house
Roberto Cavalli, several sources familiar with the deal said, as
it was unwilling to pay the 450-million-euro ($612 million)
price tag.
The 73-year-old designer was hoping to receive an offer from
Investcorp by a June 30 deadline, but the Bahrain-based private
equity company walked away from the negotiation table, said two
sources close to the deal.
"The company lacks appeal and there is a discrepancy between
the asking price and the cost of turning around the business,"
said one of the sources, who declined to be named.
Price expectations for around 60 percent of the company were
based on a multiple of 18 times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 25 million euros.
Both Cavalli and Investcorp declined to comment.
The sources said Cavalli had approached Bahrain-based
Investcorp in May after negotiations with London-based buyout
firm Permira stalled over valuation disagreements.
Permira was prepared to offer more than 300 million euros to
secure control of the company but the designer was adamant on
pricing, the sources said.
"Permira's best bid would not even match Cavalli's minimum
threshold and the designer would not lower the bar," said one of
the sources.
Permira, headquartered on London's Pall Mall close to
Buckingham Palace, declined to comment.
"Investors have become wary of a company which has been on
the market for years," said one sector banker, who recalled a
series of failed attempts to sell Cavalli to investment funds
such as Clessidra in 2009.
Cavalli is facing declining growth, partly due to a steep
contraction in Russian orders caused by the rouble's
depreciation after the crisis in Ukraine.
While the brand is well established in Russia and Eastern
Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, it has yet to take
off in China and other fast growing Asian markets.
The sources said this was because the Florentine fashion
house has a weaker distribution network in Asia and has
experienced a general lack of enthusiasm for its exuberant
style.
($1 = 0.7359 euros)
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Anjuli Davies and
Sophie Hares)