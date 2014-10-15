Oct 15 Caverion Oyj :
* Caverion provides building systems worth 33 million euros
to Henninger Tower in Germany
* Says has secured a contract with real estate developer
Actris Henninger Turm GmbH & Co. KG
* Says value of project covers project execution
* Says work on site is scheduled to start in December 2014
and will be completed about by end of 2016
* Says Caverion has similar experience in projects such as
the Squaire building at Frankfurt airport and Frankfurt
Palaisquartier building complex
