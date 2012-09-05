Sept 5 * Canadian Auto Workers union says has made little progress in talks over new

contract with General Motors Chrysler and Ford * CAW says "none of the three companies have demonstrated that they are serious

about reaching an agreement" * CAW says this week local unions across the three chains will be asked to form

strike committees, start preparations for strike actions * CAW says it hopes to reach an agreement with at least one of the three

companies before the deadline on September 17 * CAW says "we must be prepared though to shut down operations at all three,

should we be unable to reach an agreement"