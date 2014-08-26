Aug 26 Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd :

* Dividend of 60.0 cents (2013: 55.0 cents) per share (gross), preference dividend of 490.0 cents per share (gross) for FY

* FY turnover up 4.5 percent to R5.39 billion

* FY Headline EPS falls 19.8 percent to 98.4 cents per share from 122.6 cents per share a year earlier