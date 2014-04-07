April 7 Caxton And CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd

* Gordian Utian has retired as managing director of caxton

* Utian's responsibilities have been assumed by Terry Moolman, group CEO, Piet Greyling, group deputy managing director and Tim Holden, group financial director

* Utian will remain as a director on board of Caxton, in a non-executive capacity