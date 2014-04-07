BRIEF-M1 Ltd says Qtrly net profit S$36.3 million
* Sees FY17 capex to be around S$150m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Caxton And CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd
* Gordian Utian has retired as managing director of caxton
* Utian's responsibilities have been assumed by Terry Moolman, group CEO, Piet Greyling, group deputy managing director and Tim Holden, group financial director
* Utian will remain as a director on board of Caxton, in a non-executive capacity Johannesburg Newsroom; +27 11 775 3155 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY17 capex to be around S$150m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd :