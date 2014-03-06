By Peter Polack
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 6 Twenty-four
Cubans were rescued from a rickety wooden boat by a passing
cruise liner which took them to the Cayman Islands, ship owner
Carnival Corp said, as growing numbers of migrants try to sail
to Central America and eventually reach the United States.
Officials in the Caymans said last year more Cuban boats
were being spotted in its territorial waters, often headed for
Honduras, from where migrants make the long journey overland to
reach the U.S. border with Mexico.
"In keeping with a longtime tradition of aiding mariners in
distress, Carnival Paradise altered its course and brought on
board 24 individuals from Cuba who were provided with food,
water, fresh clothing and accommodations and evaluated by the
ship's medical team," Carnival said in a
statement emailed to Reuters on Thursday.
Under an existing agreement between Cuba and the Cayman
Islands government, the rescued Cubans will likely be
repatriated. Cayman and Cuban officials are due to meet soon to
negotiate new migration terms.
The current agreement, signed in 1999, states that Cuban
migrant boats are allowed to pass through Cayman waters as long
as they do not seek any assistance.
The Caymans is a British territory located less than 100
miles (160 kms) south of Cuba.
The Cayman government does not keep official statistics on
Cuban boats traveling through its waters. However, authorities
said the number is lower than the spike experienced in the
mid-1990s, when tens of thousands of Cubans fled toward Florida
by boat and hundreds of refugees flowed into the islands.
Last month, two groups of Cubans were spotted in wooden
sailboats off the Caymans. Passengers said they were hoping to
reach Honduras and some told Reuters they decided to leave the
island because of its economic condition.
Cruise ships have also been involved in several previous
rescues.
Last April, the Carnival Conquest and the Disney Wonder
rescued 21 Cuban migrants on stricken boats in two separate
incidents in the Florida Straits, the sea passage separating the
U.S. and Cuba.