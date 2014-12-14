By Peter Polack
| GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands Dec 14 A group of
26 Cubans on a homemade wooden boat were granted temporary
refuge in the Cayman Islands when bad weather interrupted their
quest to seek exile in the United States.
The four women and 22 men, almost all from the coastal town
of Santa Cruz Del Sur in the southeastern province of Camaguey,
were four days into their journey when they took shelter from
high seas on Wednesday.
Cayman authorities said on Saturday that they could remain
until the weather improves.
One of the passengers on the boat, Laudmir Hernandez, a
carpenter, said the hand-crafted wooden vessel took just seven
days to build before launch and is powered by an antique,
U.S.-made, Pierce-Arrow four-cylinder car engine.
Like the rest of the passengers, he said the lack of
economic opportunity forced him to make the risky 400-mile
journey across the Caribbean to the north coast of Honduras.
Cubans seeking to flee communist-run Cuba have been heading
in increasing numbers by sea to Central America and then making
a long journey overland to reach the United States.
Under Washington's "wet foot, dry foot policy," Cuban
migrants who make it onto U.S. soil are allowed to remain, while
those intercepted at sea are turned back.
One group of 32 Cuban migrants drifted for three weeks
without food or water this summer after their engine failed.
Only 15 were found alive when they were rescued by Mexican
fishermen.
U.S. officials say more than 16,000 Cubans arrived without
visas at the border with Mexico in the past year, the highest
number in a decade.
Cuban officials have not commented on the illegal boat
departures, but blame the U.S. policy for encouraging migrants
to risk their lives.
(Reporting by Peter Polack; Writing by David Adams; Editing by
Leslie Adler)