GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands Dec 11 Cayman
Islands' Premier McKeeva Bush was detained by police on Tuesday
in connection with a series of police investigations in the
normally tranquil offshore financial center, authorities said.
A statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service
said Bush, 57, had been arrested by members of its Financial
Crime Unit at his home on suspicion of theft and the alleged
misuse of a government credit card.
Other charges include abuse of office and breach of trust,
stemming from the alleged importation of explosive substances
without valid permits, the statement said.
A police spokesperson declined to elaborate on the charges.
The Cayman islands is a British Overseas Territory with an
elected parliament and premier but a British-appointed governor
who oversees external affairs and security, including the police
force.
The governor could not be reached for immediate comment on
Bush's detention and a spokesman for the premier was also
unavailable for comment.
(Reporting by Shurna Robbins; Editing by Tom Brown and Nick
Zieminski)