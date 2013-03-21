By Shurna DeCou
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 20 Former
Cayman Islands Premier McKeeva Bush was formally charged on
Wednesday in a corruption probe that led to his ouster more than
three months ago as the leader of the British Caribbean
territory.
Bush, a veteran politician who took office as premier in
2009, faces a total of 11 counts, including charges of
misconduct in a public office, breach of trust and theft, Royal
Cayman Islands Police spokeswoman Janet Dougall said in a
statement.
Dougall declined to comment further. Authorities have given
few specific details of the investigation.
Bush, 58, was arrested on Dec. 11 and later released on bail
on allegations of theft, misuse of a government credit card and
abuse of office over the alleged importation of explosives
without valid permits. The explosives were to be used by a local
firm in a large construction project.
Bush had been the target of graft probes for more than two
years before his arrest in the Caribbean island chain, the
offshore home of most of the world's hedge funds and a leading
global tax haven.
The former premier has denied the accusations and claimed he
is the victim of a "political witch hunt" by the island's
British-appointed governor.
After Bush refused to step down from office following his
arrest, members of his ruling United Democratic Party joined the
opposition in removing him from office in a no confidence vote.
He was replaced by current Premier Julianna O'Connor-Connolly.
Bush is scheduled to appear in court next month, Dougall
said.
(Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Eric Walsh)