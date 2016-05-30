BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
DUBAI May 30 Commercial Bank of Qatar has mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential benchmark dollar bond issue, the Doha-listed lender said on Monday.
The meetings will be held in Asia, the Middle East and Europe from May 30, Commercial Bank said in a bourse statement.
This may lead it to issue a benchmark dollar bond as part of its $5 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, it said.
Benchmark-sized typically means a bond of at least $500 million. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Jason Neely)
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pOYeU8) Further company coverage: