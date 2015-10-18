DUBAI Oct 18 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 35 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday that missed analyst estimates.

The bank made a net profit of 316 million riyals ($86.78 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 486.5 million riyals in the same period of last year, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's previous financial filings. It did not provide a quarterly breakdown in its latest earnings statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average forecast CBQ's quarterly profit would be 495.4 million riyals.

CBQ made a net profit of 1.34 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2015, down by 13.7 percent from a year earlier, the filing said. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)