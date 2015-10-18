* Q3 net profit 275.9 mln riyals vs 486.5 mln yr-ago-Reuters

* Nine-month net profit 1.34 bln riyals, down 13.7 pct y/y

* Results hurt by weak performance of UAE unit (Adds updated Q3 profit figure based on more detailed financial statement)

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, Oct 18 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 43 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, blaming the weaker performance of its unit in the United Arab Emirates.

It is the third Qatari bank to report results so far this earnings season and the first to miss analyst expectations.

In contrast, Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank have already delivered estimate-beating results.

CBQ made a net profit of 275.9 million riyals ($75.78 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 486.5 million riyals in the same period of last year, according to financial statements later published by the bank. In an earlier version of this story, Reuters calculated the quarterly figure based on the bank's previous financial filings as CBQ had not immediately provided a breakdown for the third quarter.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average CBQ's quarterly profit would be 495.4 million riyals.

The bank made a net profit of 1.34 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2015, down by 13.7 percent from a year earlier, the filing said.

"Commercial Bank's UAE associate partner United Arab Bank has experienced difficult market conditions resulting in prudent provisioning during the period, which has affected our net profit," said Hussain Alfardan, CBQ's vice chairman and managing director.

United Arab Bank, in which CBQ holds a 40 percent stake, last week reported an 85 percent drop in net profit for the first nine months, compared with the same period of last year, blaming a large jump in provisioning.

The results suggested that some smaller banks in the Gulf Arab region could be feeling the strain of tighter liquidity and declining asset quality as a result of low oil prices.

Still, CBQ's units in Oman and Turkey performed better.

National Bank of Oman reported a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 14.93 million rials ($38.78 million), according to Reuters' calculations.

Over the nine-month period, Alternatifbank delivered an 18.4 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 116 million lira ($40.13 million).

Credit growth in Qatar has been one of the main drivers of expansion for banks in recent years as the government spends ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup in 2022.

But CBQ's rate of loan expansion slowed to 3.8 percent year on year, with total lending standing at 73.4 billion riyals at Sept. 30. It had been 4.6 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2015.

Deposits climbed by 10.3 percent year on year to 64.1 billion riyals at Sept. 30, but were flat to the end of June this year.

($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

($1 = 2.8907 liras) ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals) (Editing by Matt Smith and Gareth Jones)