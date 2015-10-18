* Q3 net profit 275.9 mln riyals vs 486.5 mln yr-ago-Reuters
* Nine-month net profit 1.34 bln riyals, down 13.7 pct y/y
* Results hurt by weak performance of UAE unit
(Adds updated Q3 profit figure based on more detailed financial
statement)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Oct 18 Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets,
reported a 43 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on
Sunday, blaming the weaker performance of its unit in the United
Arab Emirates.
It is the third Qatari bank to report results so far this
earnings season and the first to miss analyst expectations.
In contrast, Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank have
already delivered estimate-beating
results.
CBQ made a net profit of 275.9 million riyals ($75.78
million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 486.5 million
riyals in the same period of last year, according to financial
statements later published by the bank. In an earlier version of
this story, Reuters calculated the quarterly figure based on the
bank's previous financial filings as CBQ had not immediately
provided a breakdown for the third quarter.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average
CBQ's quarterly profit would be 495.4 million riyals.
The bank made a net profit of 1.34 billion riyals in the
first nine months of 2015, down by 13.7 percent from a year
earlier, the filing said.
"Commercial Bank's UAE associate partner United Arab Bank
has experienced difficult market conditions resulting in prudent
provisioning during the period, which has affected our net
profit," said Hussain Alfardan, CBQ's vice chairman and managing
director.
United Arab Bank, in which CBQ holds a 40 percent stake,
last week reported an 85 percent drop in net profit for the
first nine months, compared with the same period of last year,
blaming a large jump in provisioning.
The results suggested that some smaller banks in the Gulf
Arab region could be feeling the strain of tighter liquidity and
declining asset quality as a result of low oil prices.
Still, CBQ's units in Oman and Turkey performed better.
National Bank of Oman reported a 6.6 percent rise
in third-quarter net profit to 14.93 million rials ($38.78
million), according to Reuters' calculations.
Over the nine-month period, Alternatifbank delivered an 18.4
percent rise in nine-month net profit to 116 million lira
($40.13 million).
Credit growth in Qatar has been one of the main drivers of
expansion for banks in recent years as the government spends
ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup in 2022.
But CBQ's rate of loan expansion slowed to 3.8 percent year
on year, with total lending standing at 73.4 billion riyals at
Sept. 30. It had been 4.6 percent at the end of the second
quarter of 2015.
Deposits climbed by 10.3 percent year on year to 64.1
billion riyals at Sept. 30, but were flat to the end of June
this year.
($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals)
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
($1 = 2.8907 liras)
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
(Editing by Matt Smith and Gareth Jones)