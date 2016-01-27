CAIRO Jan 28 Commercial Bank of Qatar
earned a net profit of 1.458 billion riyals ($389 million) in
the year ending Dec. 31, it said in a statement. That compares
with a profit of 1.94 billion riyals a year ago, the bank said
in a statement.
CBQ, which also owns Alternatifbank in Turkey and holds a
34.9 percent stake in National Bank of Oman, said
earnings per share stood at 4 riyals for the period compared to
5.39 riyals a year ago.
The bank's board has recommended distributing a cash
dividend of 3 riyals per share, the statement said.
For 2014, CBQ's board had recommended a cash dividend payout
of 3.5 riyals per share and the issue of one bonus share for
every 10 shares held.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
