CAIRO Jan 28 Commercial Bank of Qatar earned a net profit of 1.458 billion riyals ($389 million) in the year ending Dec. 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 1.94 billion riyals a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

CBQ, which also owns Alternatifbank in Turkey and holds a 34.9 percent stake in National Bank of Oman, said earnings per share stood at 4 riyals for the period compared to 5.39 riyals a year ago.

The bank's board has recommended distributing a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share, the statement said.

For 2014, CBQ's board had recommended a cash dividend payout of 3.5 riyals per share and the issue of one bonus share for every 10 shares held. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Dominic Evans)