DUBAI Jan 28 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 69.8 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday.

The bank earned a net profit of 117 million riyals ($32.13 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 387 million riyals in the year earlier period.

CBQ earlier reported a net profit of 1.46 billion riyals in the year ending Dec. 31. That compares with a profit of 1.94 billion riyals a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)