DUBAI Jan 28 Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets,
reported a 69.8 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, it
said on Thursday.
The bank earned a net profit of 117 million riyals ($32.13
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.
That compares with a profit of 387 million riyals in the year
earlier period.
CBQ earlier reported a net profit of 1.46 billion riyals in
the year ending Dec. 31. That compares with a profit of 1.94
billion riyals a year ago, the bank said in a statement.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)