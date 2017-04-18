(Adds Q1 profit attributable to equity holders, details,
DUBAI, April 18 Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by
assets, reported a 68.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit
on Tuesday, missing analysts' forecasts, as bad debt charges
rose sharply.
The bank earned a net profit attributable to equity holders
of 91.2 million riyals ($25.1 million) in the three months to
March 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of
288.1 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
That was below the average forecast of three analysts polled
by Reuters, who had expected the bank to report a net profit of
209.4 million riyals.
The bank earned net profit, inclusive of non-controlling
interests, of 91.2 million riyals for the first quarter,
compared with 274.2 million riyals in the same period of last
year.
The bank, which completed a 1.5 billion riyals rights issue
in the first quarter, was hit by a 84.7 percent rise in net
provisions for loans and advances to 478.7 million riyals.
CBQ has had to contend with a rise in bad loans linked to
troubles facing some of its overseas investments, as well as
cutbacks in state and consumer spending in Qatar.
CBQ last year raised its stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank to
100 percent and also holds shares in National Bank of Oman
and United Arab Bank. UAB on Sunday reported a
38 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 28 million
dirhams ($7.6 million), although impairment losses dropped 51
percent over the same period.
In a statement, CBQ chief executive Joseph Abraham said
provisions would remain elevated for the next few quarters as
the bank continued to ensure it had adequate provisions against
its loan book.
Abraham launched a five-year plan in November to try to stem
a dismal earnings run that has included five quarters of falling
profits and one net loss in the past six quarters.
Loans and advances stood at 82 billion riyals at the end of
March, up 8.6 percent on the same point of 2016. Lending growth
was mainly driven by services, consumption and industry sectors,
it said.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)