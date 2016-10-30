* Plan to raise the bank's capital by up to 17 pct
DUBAI, Oct 30 Commercial Bank Of Qatar
(CBQ) plans to convene its shareholders to seek approval to
increase its capital, the Gulf state's third-largest bank by
assets said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
It is the latest Gulf bank to announce plans to raise its
capital in recent months as economic growth slows and new global
regulations requiring banks to beef up their reserves loom.
The capital increase, which still requires regulatory
approvals, will raise the bank's capital by up to 17 percent,
the statement added.
CBQ had a total capital adequacy ratio of 15.6 percent as of
June 30, according to a presentation on the bank's website,
against a minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5 percent.
The bank did not elaborate on the reason behind the move. It
added that an extraordinary general assembly meeting will happen
before the end of the year to discuss the capital hike after
obtaining necessary approvals from regulators.
CBQ this month swung to a third-quarter net loss, the fifth
quarter in a row of falling profits, as it was forced to set
aside more cash to cover bad loans.
The bank has already taken steps to strengthen its capital
buffers this year. In March it raised 2 billion riyals in
additional Tier 1 perpetual capital notes, a move Moody's said
in a recent research note provided the bank with a "greater
capacity to absorb losses and moderate asset risks."
CBQ in June issued a $750 million five-year senior unsecured
bond to support general funding purposes.
Banks in the Gulf are gearing up to fully comply with Basel
III, while lenders globally are preparing for a change to
international accounting rules, known as IFRS 9, governing bad
loans due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David
French; Editing by Sam Holmes)