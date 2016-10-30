* Plan to raise the bank's capital by up to 17 pct

* Shareholder meeting to discuss the move before yr-end

* Latest Gulf bank to announce plans to raise capital (Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, Oct 30 Commercial Bank Of Qatar (CBQ) plans to convene its shareholders to seek approval to increase its capital, the Gulf state's third-largest bank by assets said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

It is the latest Gulf bank to announce plans to raise its capital in recent months as economic growth slows and new global regulations requiring banks to beef up their reserves loom.

The capital increase, which still requires regulatory approvals, will raise the bank's capital by up to 17 percent, the statement added.

CBQ had a total capital adequacy ratio of 15.6 percent as of June 30, according to a presentation on the bank's website, against a minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5 percent.

The bank did not elaborate on the reason behind the move. It added that an extraordinary general assembly meeting will happen before the end of the year to discuss the capital hike after obtaining necessary approvals from regulators.

CBQ this month swung to a third-quarter net loss, the fifth quarter in a row of falling profits, as it was forced to set aside more cash to cover bad loans.

The bank has already taken steps to strengthen its capital buffers this year. In March it raised 2 billion riyals in additional Tier 1 perpetual capital notes, a move Moody's said in a recent research note provided the bank with a "greater capacity to absorb losses and moderate asset risks."

CBQ in June issued a $750 million five-year senior unsecured bond to support general funding purposes.

Banks in the Gulf are gearing up to fully comply with Basel III, while lenders globally are preparing for a change to international accounting rules, known as IFRS 9, governing bad loans due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2018. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French; Editing by Sam Holmes)