SYDNEY Dec 18 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA) on Wednesday said it will accept an offer from
Dexus Property Group and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) to buy Commonwealth Property Office
Fund (CPA) for $2.7 billion.
The fund, which owns 26 office buildings in major business
districts, is the target of a bidding war between the Dexus-led
consortium and rival property investor The GPT Group,
as they seek more Australian office real estate because it
promises high yields.
Dexus and CPPIB's latest cash and stock offer, announced on
Dec. 11, values the fund at A$3 billion ($2.7 billion), 2.6
percent more than a bid from GPT. The value of the bids
fluctuate according to the share prices of Dexus and GPT.
Commonwealth Bank, which has a 7.8 percent holding in the
fund, said it would accept the Dexus offer.
"CBA Group currently intends to accept the Dexus Offer in
respect of those proprietary holdings," Australia's largest bank
said in a stock exchange filing.
The bank intends to do so "provided that such acceptance
would take the consortium's relevant interests in CPA to at
least 50.1 percent and the Dexus Offer is otherwise
unconditional."
