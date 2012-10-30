SYDNEY Oct 30 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Australia's top mortgage lender, said it expected credit demand to remain subdued in the short term as global economic uncertainty hurts customer confidence.

"While I am optimistic about the medium- to long-term outlook for Australia, the local economic climate also remains uncertain," Chairman David Turner said in a prepared statement ahead of the bank's annual shareholders' meeting.

"It's difficult to see the catalyst for alleviating the uncertainty which will continue to affect consumer and corporate confidence."

Credit is expanding at its slowest on record for Australian banks as customers prefer to save while a lack of opportunities deters corporate investment, forcing Australian banks to rein in costs and cut jobs.

A cooling economy is unlikely to help. Australia, among the few developed countries to avoid a recession during the global financial crisis, is coming under pressure as slowing Chinese growth weighs on its mining sector, which has so far helped to shield the economy.

Consumer borrowing has been going backwards with Australians preferring to squirrel cash away in banks rather than risk investing in homes or shares. Since 2008, bank deposits have climbed by A$260 billion ($268.5 billion), or almost 60 percent, data shows.

Shares in CBA, which updates markets on its first quarter performance next week, were 1 percent higher at 0125 GMT. The broader market was 0.4 percent higher. ($1 = 0.9683 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edmund Klamann)