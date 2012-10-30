SYDNEY Oct 30 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Australia's top mortgage lender, said it expected
credit demand to remain subdued in the short term as global
economic uncertainty hurts customer confidence.
"While I am optimistic about the medium- to long-term
outlook for Australia, the local economic climate also remains
uncertain," Chairman David Turner said in a prepared statement
ahead of the bank's annual shareholders' meeting.
"It's difficult to see the catalyst for alleviating the
uncertainty which will continue to affect consumer and corporate
confidence."
Credit is expanding at its slowest on record for Australian
banks as customers prefer to save while a lack of opportunities
deters corporate investment, forcing Australian banks to rein in
costs and cut jobs.
A cooling economy is unlikely to help. Australia, among the
few developed countries to avoid a recession during the global
financial crisis, is coming under pressure as slowing Chinese
growth weighs on its mining sector, which has so far helped to
shield the economy.
Consumer borrowing has been going backwards with Australians
preferring to squirrel cash away in banks rather than risk
investing in homes or shares. Since 2008, bank deposits have
climbed by A$260 billion ($268.5 billion), or almost 60 percent,
data shows.
Shares in CBA, which updates markets on its first quarter
performance next week, were 1 percent higher at 0125 GMT. The
broader market was 0.4 percent higher.
($1 = 0.9683 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)