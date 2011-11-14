* Q1 cash profit A$1.75 bln vs A$1.8 bln expected by analysts

* Tier I cap 9.85 pct

* Says sustained rise in wholesale funding costs hurting margins

* CBA on course for low single digit annual profit growth -fund manager

* Shares down 1.8 pct in early trade as investors fret over net interest margin (Adds fund manager, shares indicative opening)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Nov 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday its first-quarter cash profit climbed 9.4 percent, almost in-line with forecasts, and joined domestic rivals by warning that higher funding costs were squeezing margins.

CBA reported a cash profit of A$1.75 billion ($1.79 billion)in the three months to September. That compares with A$1.6 billion reported a year ago and A$1.8 billion average forecast of six analysts.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

Australian lenders, like many of their Asian peers, have so far defied concerns that they are vulnerable to contagion from Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economic downturn, and have together posted a record $25 billion in earnings in 2011.

But Australia's top home lender, which is now luring customers by offering to beat interest rates of rivals in a bid to maintain its position of making one in every four new mortgages, said underlying group net interest margin slipped.

"The slowdown was expected. This puts CBA on course to meet our expectation for low single digit earnings growth for the year," said Simon Burge, chief investment officer at ATI Asset Management, which owns CBA shares.

Burge said the slip in net interest margin, a key measure of core profitability, was a concern but was understandable amid rising funding costs and higher liquid holdings by the bank.

CBA shares fell 1.8 percent in early trade, weaker than peers and the overall market , as investors fretted over the drop in net interest margins.

"Competitive intensity and sustained elevation in wholesale funding costs continue to place pressure on margins," CBA said in a statement.

RISING COSTS OF FUNDS

CBA's quarterly update follows full-year earnings announcement by rivals National Australia Bank, Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

The top four banks raise about $100 billion annually from wholesale debt markets, primarily from Europe and the United States, and are now replacing low cost funds raised before the global financial crisis with funds carrying a margin 10 times higher.

The rising cost of funds thanks to the instability in Europe and falling loan demand is crimping profit growth and pushing banks to cut costs to try and maintain earnings growth.

CBA has so far focussed on defending its mortgage market share and expanding into business banking. It is also spending over $1 billion to modernise its banking technology platform.

With the technology upgrade in its last leg, the naming of deal maker and business bank head Ian Narev as chief executive from December and hiring of a key M&A specialist from Credit Suisse has led to speculation that the bank would try to step up its presence in M&A.

CBA's rival ANZ has earmarked Asia for growth and analysts expect CBA to come up with a similar strategy.

CBA said bad debt charges were A$256 million in the quarter, and tier I capital, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb losses, was at 9.85 percent at September 2011 down from 10.01 percent in June.

The Tier I ratio fell due to corporate lending growth, higher levels of liquid assets and the impact of foreign exchange, CBA said in a statement. The bank raised liquid holdings by A$8 billion in the quarter to A$109 billion given global economic instability.

CBA shares have fallen 3.6 percent so far this year, outperforming the broader market and making it the second-best performer among the top banks. ($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars) (Editing by Ed Davies)