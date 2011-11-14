SYDNEY Nov 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top home lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter cash profit rose 9.4 percent on falling bad debt charges and said it was holding more liquid assets given global economic instability.

Australia's second-largest lender, which is now luring customers by offering to beat interest rates of rivals to maintain its position of making one in every four new mortgages, said underlying group net interest margins slipped as it raised liquid holdings by A$8 billion ($8.2 billion) in the quarter to A$109 billion.

The bank reported a cash profit of A$1.75 billion in the three months to September. That compares with A$1.6 billion reported a year ago and A$1.8 billion average forecast of six analysts.

Australia's four major banks are reporting record profits but with cost of funds rising amid falling loan demand there are signs emerging that earnings growth is set to fall. ($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)